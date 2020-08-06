From Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy's Dynamite debate to Matt Cardona's in-ring debut for the promotion, this week's edition of AEW Dynamite featured many contrasting moments.

While this particular episode started off in standard fashion, it got more impactful as the show went on, especially in the second hour, which made AEW Dynamite a must-see program last night.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite (August 5, 2020).

#5: Eric Bischoff returned to TNT and moderated a heated debate between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy

Eric Bischoff returned to TNT for the first time in 20 years, which is a huge deal for AEW and Pro-Wrestling enthusiasts who know all about this WCW personality's history from the 90s.

More importantly, Chris Jericho also had some beef with Eric Bischoff back in the day, and it was great to see how that dynamic played out during Orange Cassidy and Le Champion's debate.

Jericho portrayed the role of a goofy heel perfectly, and it was funny to see how he couldn't win a war of words against a Superstar who is renowned for his silence.

After losing the debate, Jericho and Hager pounced on Freshly Squeezed pretty quickly, thus, beating him up ahead of what is now an awaited matchup between the Demo God and Cassidy next week.

Of course, this segment peaked during Orange Cassidy's "global warming" monologue, and Jericho's expressions perfectly encapsulated the viewer's reaction as well.

AEW may get criticized for bringing over names from their biggest rival, WWE, as well as defunct promotions like ECW and WCW, but Eric Bischoff's appearance was strictly booked to elevate the main performers in this segment.