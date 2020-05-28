Chris Jericho and Mike Tyson may wrestle in an AEW ring soon!

From The Revival debuting in AEW as #FTR to a heated confrontation between Mike Tyson and Chris Jericho at the end of the episode, this week's edition of AEW Dynamite featured many contrasting moments.

After all the craziness we witnessed at AEW Double or Nothing 2020, the company followed up with a newsworthy episode of Dynamite on TNT. This promotion has been climbing up the charts ever since its inception, and the final few moments of this week's show may be the ultimate cross-promotional event AEW needed all along.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite (May 27, 2020).

#5: The Revival debuted as FTR and faced off against The Young Bucks

The Revival crossing over to AEW wasn't just a huge treat for Pro-Wrestling fans, but hardcore followers of Being the Elite were delighted over an unexpected confrontation between The Young Bucks and FTR (formerly known as The Revival in WWE).

The former WWE tag team has been mentioned on Being The Elite in a heated way several times before, and it was just good to see all those moments lead to an inevitable showdown between the aforementioned teams.

The Young Bucks & Matt Hardy defeated Private Party & Joey Janela at the beginning of the episode. During the match, Matt & Nick Jackson had an unfortunate scuffle with Butcher & The Blade near ringside.

This resulted in a brawl after the match was over, and FTR unexpectedly saved The Young Bucks instead.

However, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler (FKA Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder) made it clear that they weren't picking sides anytime soon. It should be interesting to see if they end up being heels or babyfaces in the next few weeks.