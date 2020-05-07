Matt Hardy took part in an insane AEW main event!

From Jake Roberts releasing his python on Brandi Rhodes to Brodie Lee's minions attacking Jon Moxley out of nowhere, this week's edition of AEW Dynamite featured some contrasting moments.

Last night's AEW show was simply the most exciting wrestling event fans witnessed in weeks. Not only has Dynamite switched back to live episodes, but Matt Hardy also made his AEW debut in one of the most entertaining Pro-Wrestling main events of this year.

The Double or Nothing Pay-Per-View takes place later this month, and two matches were already confirmed on last night's show.

What were your thoughts on this episode? How did NXT fare against AEW in terms of quality this week? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite (May 6, 2020).

#5: MJF made a big announcement on AEW Dynamite

How many times can one guy refer to himself in third-person? 😑 @The_MJF #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/SjSjvgX2iC — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) May 7, 2020

MJF hasn't been around for weeks now, and a few recorded messages were the only thing we saw of him in the past few episodes.

However, AEW's most-hated heel was live in attendance throughout last night's proceedings.

He also appeared in a video promo and confirmed that he was injury-free and would be in action on AEW Dynamite next week onwards. MJF also called out the people who sell his worth shorter in comparison to legends like Ric Flair, The Rock, and Roddy Piper.

Advertisement

The 24-year old kid assured that he was destined for greatness. MJF's arc for this week's Dynamite concluded when he was standing by with Tony Schiavone and Shawn Spears near ringside. After congratulating Spears on his ill thoughts against Cody Rhodes, MJF spit out his beverage upon hearing that Jungle Boy will face him in singles competition at AEW's Double or Nothing Pay-Per-View.