5 Biggest news stories from WWE Money in the Bank 2020

Otis and Asuka won in a crazy main event!

From Rey Mysterio and Aleister Black being thrown over the roof to a brief Wyatt Family reunion between Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt, WWE Money in the Bank 2020 featured many contrasting moments.

WWE has changed its approach to pay-per-views ever since the pandemic has forced them to relocate to the Performance Center. MITB 2020 was perfect in terms of length, it didn't feel overstretched in any way.

The main event was the epitome of slapstick entertainment, and somewhat reminiscent of early 21st century Bollywood comedies like Phir Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhag, etc. This was certainly one of those WWE events that leave a smile on your face after it's all over.

Here are the five biggest news stories from WWE Money in the Bank 2020.

#5: R-Truth vowed to take back the 24/7 title after losing to Bobby Lashley

R-Truth was scheduled to take on MVP in a singles match last night.

Before it could go down, Bobby Lashley came out and replaced MVP to get his hands on R-Truth. Lashley's character has been struggling on WWE RAW as of late, and some of the blame can be put on Lana's ringside presence.

Lashley went from being one of WWE's biggest prospects to a sideshow attraction in a matter of months. However, Lashley proved his dominance against everyone's favorite 24/7 champion at Money in the Bank. The All-Mighty blasted him with a massive Spear to close out an impressive showing.

Later in the night, R-Truth decided to win back his precious 24/7 title from Tom Brady, even though the current champion is Rob Gronkowski.

It is no secret that the title's value has been non-existent since Gronkowski secured the championship. R-Truth's inclusion always makes the whole scenario an entertaining part of WWE, even when you consider the repetitive nature of his title reigns.