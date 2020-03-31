5 Biggest news stories from WWE RAW (March 30, 2020)

The Undertaker stepped out of his mystical persona and revealed a tombstone for AJ Styles!

Edge and Brock Lesnar also appeared on the final RAW episode before WrestleMania 36

Kartik Arry FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

The Undertaker revealed a tombstone for AJ Styles before WrestleMania 36!

From The Undertaker addressing AJ Styles to Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman closing out the go-home segment of the last Monday Night RAW before WrestleMania 36, this week's edition of Monday Night RAW featured several contrasting moments.

The RAW before WrestleMania 36 will always be remembered as a night filled with intriguing promos. WWE has managed to re-focus their programming towards promos after downscaling RAW and SmackDown to an empty Performance Centre amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

There was a lack of excitement throughout the entire episode since the novelty of an empty arena WWE show has worn off at this point.

WWE has to find a unique way to hold the viewer's interest after WrestleMania concludes this year.

Here are the 5 biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE RAW (March 30, 2020).

#5: Edge cut his final promo before facing Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing Match at WrestleMania 36

At WrestleMania, Edge and Randy Orton will settle their personal rivalry against each other in a battle of grit.

For the most part, their feud has been centered around promos and segments instead of an all-out brawl. The case would have been slightly different if RAW was still airing with a live audience present.

However, both Randy and Edge have proved just how essential promos can be towards building a highly-personal feud on a grand stage like WrestleMania.

Advertisement

Last night, Edge talked about how both of them bring out the best in each other, but The Viper's relevancy hit the ceiling right when Edge came back during the Royal Rumble Pay-Per-View.

It is true that Orton goes through phases where his character becomes static for a certain period of time. Edge brought The Viper back to his evil roots and it will be interesting to see who prevails in a Last Man Standing Match out of these two legends.

1 / 5 NEXT