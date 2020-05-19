5 Biggest news stories from WWE RAW (May 18, 2020)

Seth Rollins is WWE's evil Jesus

From Edge accepting a rematch against Randy Orton to an obnoxious "axe-throwing" contest between Street Profits and The Viking Raiders, this week's edition of WWE RAW featured some contrasting moments.

Monday Night RAW was too silly in both good and bad ways this week. There were moments like Asuka's title celebration and The IIconics (Billie Kay, Peyton Royce) having a trademark meltdown, both moments which feel natural to the respective characters under consideration.

But then you have an axe-throwing contest between the top two teams in the RAW Tag Team Championship scenario, which is just an obvious ploy to attract attention.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE RAW (May 18, 2020).

#5: Austin Theory got kicked from Zelina Vega's faction on WWE RAW

For some reason, WWE chose to stir up some drama between all three members of Zelina Vega's heel faction (Andrade, Angel Garza, Austin Theory).

Apparently, Theory was always seen as a placeholder for Andrade in the eyes of Angel Garza and the United States Champion himself.

Zelina tried to keep them united while appearing on the Kevin Owens Show. As things got out of control, Apollo Crews returned and teamed with Owens to face Andrade and Angel Garza in tag-team competition.

Unfortunately, Theory's interference led to the downfall of his faction, as the babyfaces picked up the victory instead. This resulted in a scenario where Zelina, Garza & Andrade kicked him out of the faction immediately.

Awww... bless his heart. Yall didnt have to do him like that. 😢 @Zelina_VegaWWE #RAW — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) May 19, 2020

The whole ordeal seemed a little unnecessary, but it was an inevitable conclusion to the growing dissent amidst Vega's faction. However, Theory's downfall would lead to an important plot development later in the night.

That plot point came along with extra baggage in the form of Seth Rollins and his new agenda on WWE RAW.