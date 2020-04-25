Triple H's 25th Anniversary celebration was a self-parody of The Game!

From Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross putting their Women's Tag Team Titles on the line to Mr. McMahon interrupting Triple H's 25th Anniversary celebration, this week's edition of SmackDown featured many contrasting moments.

Even by the Blue brand's unusual standards, last night's episode was a difficult show to judge. Two of its hottest programs including stars like Bray Wyatt and Mandy Rose weren't featured live this week. Instead, a huge chunk of the show was dedicated to a celebration of Triple H completing his 25 years in WWE.

The whole affair was still engaging as expected, but not on par with the previous episode's entertainment value.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE SmackDown (April 24, 2020).

#5: Sheamus snapped at Michael Cole once again

It is a mystery as to why Sheamus hasn't been given a qualifying opportunity for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match this year.

Maybe it has something to do with The Celtic Warrior teasing a feud against Jeff Hardy instead. Sheamus defeated Daniel Vidot in another exhibition match this week.

The commentary team also shed light on the fact that Sheamus has been increasingly unhappy with Michael Cole on the booth. Cole always shifts the conversation to Jeff Hardy's video segments, which will probably conclude on next week's episode.

Sheamus doesn't like that his dominance is not the center of conversation at the commentary table. After last night's bout, The Celtic Warrior approached Cole and smashed his headset in fury.

If things continue the way they are, Jeff Hardy and Sheamus will collide in an interesting feud upon the former's return, to say the least.