WWE SmackDown: 5 Biggest news stories - Sasha Banks-Bianca Belair face-off, Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan in jeopardy? (February 26, 2021)

From Edge's unhappiness over the Universal title scenario to Apollo Crews' intriguing character development, this week's edition of WWE SmackDown featured many contrasting moments.

Even if some booking decisions don't make sense, SmackDown feels like a very important show nowadays. This week's episode felt important and entertaining, despite a few issues.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE SmackDown (February 26, 2021).

#5 King Corbin seemed unhappy with Sami Zayn's documentary crew on WWE SmackDown

King Corbin and Sami Zayn aren't babyfaces on WWE SmackDown, but they're not the best of friends either.

During this week's episode, Zayn pitched the idea of teaming up with Corbin to make an impact. After all, they defeated Rey and Dominik Mysterio on SmackDown together, not too long ago. Zayn and Corbin's tag team could work if they succeed in putting aside their personal differences on television.

Corbin was annoyed by Zayn's documentary crew filming him backstage. This would later come into play during their tag team match against The Street Profits.

The tag team contest between the aforementioned teams was exhilarating. Corbin felt distracted from the task at hand whenever Zayn's documentary crew got too close to him.

By the way, why did Zayn's camera crew feel the need to document everything from an uncomfortably close distance? As Corey Graves theorized, that's what happens when someone hires filmmakers from Craigslist.

In the end, The Street Profits were able to pick up the victory. Corbin and Zayn argued after the match was over. If WWE wants to go ahead by teaming up Corbin and Zayn together in the foreseeable future, it wouldn't be a bad idea by any means. There is no room left for them in SmackDown's singles title scenarios at the moment, and the Blue brand's tag team division could benefit from the inclusion of entertaining sub-plots.

Perhaps this could even lead to a bizarre heel vs. heel feud between Zayn and Corbin. Corbin is one of the most unlikeable heels in WWE today, and Zayn excels at annoying people, on purpose. Either way, there are a lot of possibilities for a potential storyline between the two on SmackDown.