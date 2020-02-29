5 Biggest news stories from WWE SmackDown (February 28, 2020)

Roman Reigns and Goldberg will clash at WrestleMania 36!

From John Cena and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt's tease at the end of the show to Roman Reigns and Goldberg's first confrontation on the Road to WrestleMania 36, this week's edition of SmackDown featured several contrasting moments.

This particular episode was one of the most newsworthy editions from the Blue brand we have seen in a while. But that was expected to be the case since John Cena's return was pre-announced and Goldberg's Universal Title win in Saudi Arabia kicked things into full gear as well.

This episode was certainly predictable for those who have been reading the dirt sheets lately. With some of the biggest matches already scheduled for the Grandest Stage of Them All, WWE Elimination Chamber takes place on March 8 next.

Here are the 5 biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE SmackDown (February 28, 2020).

#5: The Miz & John Morrison will defend their SmackDown Tag Team Titles inside an Elimination Chamber

After winning the SmackDown Tag Team Titles from The New Day at WWE Super ShowDown 2020, The Miz & John Morrison came out to celebrate their victories on SmackDown this week.

However, that celebration was cut short when it was announced that Miz & Morrison would have to defend their titles against Heavy Machinery, Lucha House Party, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, The New Day and The Usos inside an Elimination Chamber Structure on March 8.

But before that, Miz & Morrison would face The Usos in a Tag Team match during the episode.

Surprisingly, The Usos won over the newly crowned champs via pinfall.

This comes off as a controversial decision during a time where fans are already mad about a very controversial decision that took place in Saudi Arabia. On Twitter, even Bray Wyatt responded to a fan criticizing this piece of booking regarding Miz & Morrison.

