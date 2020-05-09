5 Biggest news stories from WWE SmackDown (May 8, 2020)

Jeff Hardy brawled with Sheamus during the episode

From Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman's live confrontation to Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville's heated matchup, this week's edition of WWE SmackDown featured many contrasting moments.

The Blue brand may have missed some interesting opportunities on the last WWE episode before Money in the Bank. But as a whole, SmackDown did a fine job in reeling some interest for Sunday's pay-per-view.

If you look at WWE's card for this year's MITB event, most non-ladder matches belong to the SmackDown brand, which goes on to prove that WWE on Friday has a bigger appeal than its 3-hour counterpart on Mondays right now.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE SmackDown (May 8, 2020).

#5: CM Punk was teased as SmackDown's resident hacker

If you've been following WWE rumors periodically, then one of the biggest stories circulating recently has been that CM Punk may turn out to be SmackDown's mysterious hacker.

The hacker had a message for viewers this week, which began on a static note, just like CM Punk's iconic theme song.

Most likely, this may just be WWE's way of misleading viewers to keep this topic afloat. We know that AEW did the same thing with The Exalted One's reveal, and it should come off as no surprise if Punk doesn't turn out to be the hacker after all.

As a storyline, this has been one of the more intriguing aspects of WWE programming recently. Not only did the hacker kickstart the next phase of Otis, Mandy Rose, and Dolph Ziggler's love triangle, but this mysterious individual may be an important catalyst for the breakup of a popular SmackDown tag team.