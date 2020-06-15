5 Biggest news stories from WWE Backlash 2020

What did you think about "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" at WWE Backlash?

WWE Backlash featured a "cinematic" brawl between Street Profits and The Viking Raiders.

"The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" concluded at WWE Backlash

From a cinematic brawl between The Viking Raiders and Street Profits to Edge and Randy Orton's main event clash that everyone had been waiting for, WWE Backlash 2020 featured many contrasting moments.

Although WWE Pay-Per-Views have received a lot of positive feedback recently, Backlash was most likely to fail when you look at how the event was structured right from the beginning. The entire show depended upon Edge and Randy Orton's rematch to deliver on unrealistic expectations, and so far, Backlash 2020 has certainly left fans with mixed feelings.

What are your thoughts on this year's Backlash Pay-Per-View? Leave your opinions in the comments section below.

Here are the five biggest news stories from WWE Backlash 2020.

#5: Sheamus picked up an unexpected victory against an exhausted Jeff Hardy

After watching this match, two things popped into my mind immediately. Either Jeff Hardy is fantastic at selling fatigue, or The Charismatic Enigma has reached a point in his career where exhaustion is inevitable.

As Sheamus dominated a personal bout against Hardy, the latter looked completely out of sorts for most of their match.

People expected Hardy to win the match since this fictional storyline has incorporated Jeff Hardy's real-life substance abuse issues on WWE SmackDown. But The Celtic Warrior reigned supreme, and this is good for Sheamus as he can finally move up in the rankings to challenge for a legitimate title.

As for Hardy, it is hard to tell what is next for him. WWE can continue this storyline and hand Jeff a victory to conclude his rivalry against Sheamus. After all, there has to be some redemption on how the company has portrayed his struggles onscreen.

Either that or Hardy could just accept this defeat and move further to search for a redeeming victory against someone else on WWE SmackDown.

