From a merciless beatdown at the beginning of the show to another masterclass of a segment involving Randy Orton, this week's edition of WWE RAW featured many contrasting moments.

Following a bizarre week of WWE content, the company toned down several volatile aspects of their shows and delivered an emotional episode of Monday Night RAW this week.

The Road to SummerSlam has been highly erratic in terms of tone, but it has certainly been an interesting ride because of WWE's wildly fluctuating creativity in recent memory.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE RAW (August 10, 2020).

#5: Dominik Mysterio got the bitter end of a brutal beating at the hands of Seth Rollins and Murphy

Well, I don't know if you can solely factor in TV viewership to determine how successful a WWE Superstar is at the moment, but based on social media numbers, Dominik Mysterio is already a big draw on Monday Night RAW.

This week, Dominik officially became a WWE Superstar and also signed a contract for his match against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam.

Rollins faced Humberto Carrillo shortly thereafter, and The Monday Night Messiah picked up an expected victory on the Road to SummerSlam 2020.

What happened next was certainly not a gratifying experience for WWE fans who can't stomach beatdowns that cross a line. There are pictures all over Twitter that show how brutally Rollins and Murphy beat up Rey Mysterio's son.

I also liked how Samoa Joe got some verbal jabs against The Monday Night Messiah, but he couldn't get physically involved because a commentary job essentially binds you to the announcer's desk for the rest of the show.

Although Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio's feud has had its own ups and downs, the road to Dominik's first WWE match has been quite enthralling to watch.