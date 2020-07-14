5 Biggest news stories from WWE RAW (July 13, 2020)

From Randy Orton's match against R-Truth to a major return for the Women's Division, this week's edition of WWE RAW featured many contrasting moments.

The Red brand's go-home episode before Extreme Rules was a good show from an overall standpoint, and I can surely say that this Sunday's Pay-Per-View is looking to be a night full of bizarre stipulation matches.

The only thing more "horrifying" than "The Horror Show" would be if WWE reverts back to their nonchalant ways of booking Monday Night RAW.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE RAW (July 13, 2020).

#5: Drew McIntyre proved that he is superior to Dolph Ziggler in most ways possible

Dolph Ziggler is a master manipulator and a recent example of that was last week, with Heath Slater.

Big E, Mandy Rose, and even Drew McIntyre have been through this routine with Dolph Ziggler's character, and our current WWE Champion aims to put The ShowOff down for good this time.

McIntyre crashed Ziggler's appearance on MVP's VIP Lounge, and after both heels were done patting each other's backs for this week, McIntyre dropped his Extreme Rules opponent with a single jab.

A quick preview of Sunday night... except it won’t be quick... I’m coming for blood. I’m going to take my time. I’m gonna hurt you Dolph #WWERaw #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/Fx3oarCzTl — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 14, 2020

Throughout their feud, the WWE Champion has always been one step ahead of Dolph, and even in the last RAW episode before this Sunday's Pay-Per-View, Ziggler failed to get any sort of legitimate physical advantage against Drew McIntyre.

Sure, a temporary brawl broke out later in the night, which was initiated by Dolph Ziggler. But heading into Extreme Rules, it is very unlikely that The ShowOff will be able to dethrone Drew McIntyre as the ultimate WWE Champion.

The secret stipulation is the only big advantage Ziggler has by his side.