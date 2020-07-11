5 most bizarre stipulation matches in WWE history

In the spirit of WWE's upcoming "Eye for an Eye" match, here are a few bizarre stipulations from the past!

WWE is notorious for showcasing some of the most bizarre matches in pro-wrestling history!

What are some of the most bizarre WWE matches you have witnessed?

At Extreme Rules 2020, Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins are scheduled to fight in an "Eye for an Eye" match, where according to WWE's official website, the winner can only be determined by extracting his opponent's eye.

Does that sound bizarre? Yes, of course, it does. WWE's history proves that the company has a knack for weird or unusual stipulations, and these ideas may or may not pay-off accordingly.

With Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio's "Eye for an Eye Match" in mind, here are the 5 most bizarre stipulation matches in WWE history.

#5 Gravy Bowl Match - WWE SmackDown (November 22, 2001)

Gravy and Divas?

We all know that times have changed a lot since the days when women used to wrestle in rather inappropriate matches in WWE.

But there is no denying that the Divas were involved in a wide variety of bizarre gimmick bouts throughout history, and the Gravy Bowl Match stands out as an absurd example.

If the purpose of these matches was to sell attractiveness to teenagers and young men, then why would you pair two beautiful women with a large bowl of...gravy?

Perhaps Vince McMahon may be the only one who can answer that question, but Trish Stratus and Stacy Keibler surely set the crowd on fire during a time when political correctness wasn't as relevant as it is today.

The match itself started off as a food fight, and Trish successfully retained her Women's Championship by tapping out her opponent inside the gravy bowl.

Although Jacqueline and Ivory fought in the first Gravy Bowl Match way back in 1999, Trish and Stacy's bout on the Thanksgiving episode of SmackDown has gained more attention over the years.

