WWE SmackDown: 5 Biggest news stories - Roman Reigns' unexpected challenger, Bianca Belair's future opponents revealed? (April 16, 2021)

From a WWE WrestleMania 37 rematch to Bianca Belair's heartfelt speech, this week's edition of WWE SmackDown featured many contrasting moments.

As a post-WrestleMania episode, the Blue brand did not deliver a lot of newsworthy developments. Even though it was a decent show as a whole, WWE fans expect a lot from the post-WrestleMania episodes of RAW and SmackDown.

On a positive note, Pat McAfee's addition to the Blue brand's commentary team is exciting progress. McAfee did a great job on his first night, and his enthusiasm is an enjoyable contrast to Michael Cole's style of commentary.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE SmackDown (April 16, 2021).

#5 Cesaro stepped up to Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns accomplished a huge feat by pinning Edge and Daniel Bryan in the main event of WrestleMania 37: Night Two. This week's WWE SmackDown kicked off with Reigns gloating about his significant victory.

Edge and Bryan were conspicuously absent from the show, as Reigns boldly claimed that no one would dare face him after WrestleMania. To Reigns' surprise, Cesaro showed up at the scene and interrupted him.

Cesaro also picked up one of his career-best victories against Seth Rollins on The Show of Shows. Now he's aiming straight towards the top championship. But during SmackDown, Reigns disrespected Cesaro and left the ring without saying a word.

Over the course of the night, WWE built a premise around a potential match between Reigns and Cesaro. Paul Heyman informed everyone that Cesaro would get an opportunity, but not against The Head of the Table. Instead, Jey Uso was booked in the main event contest against Cesaro.

These developments created a narrative that Roman Reigns doesn't think Cesaro is on his level, which is exactly what fans expected from the Universal Champion.

