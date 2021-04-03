WWE SmackDown: 5 Biggest news stories - Edge justifies his actions, what's a Nigerian Drum Fight? (April 2, 2021)

From Sami Zayn's much-awaited documentary trailer premiere to a Street Fight main event, this week's episode of WWE SmackDown featured many contrasting moments.

The latest edition of SmackDown added some interesting depth to several WrestleMania feuds. Aside from a few mistakes, the blue brand delivered yet another entertaining show. As far as the WrestleMania 37 card is concerned, WWE also booked an unusual stipulation for one of the matches at The Show of Shows.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE SmackDown (April 2, 2021.)

#5 Apollo Crews challenged Big E to a Nigerian Drum Fight at WWE WrestleMania 37

WWE's in-depth focus on Apollo Crews' Nigerian royalty gimmick led to an intriguing development during this week's episode of SmackDown.

During the episode, Crews did not stand for the disrespect he suffered at the hands of Big E at WWE Fastlane. He tied that aspect of this feud to his ancestors, and this connection led to the introduction of a Nigerian Drum Fight.

Crews wanted to settle the score against Big E in the said stipulation match at WrestleMania 37. According to Crews, the fight had been created by his ancestors with no limitations, pertaining to an ancient Nigerian ritual. He compared the beatings to drum-like sounds and gave a symbolic explanation behind the Nigerian Drum Fight.

Whether there will be any unique modifications to this stipulation match remains to be seen, but Big E will likely accept the challenge next week.

Some fans believe WWE might be going too far with the Nigerian aspect of Crews' gimmick. Meanwhile, others love WWE's new creative direction with Crews on SmackDown. Either way, Crews and Big E's WrestleMania fight promises to be a brutal affair.

