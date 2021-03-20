WWE SmackDown: 5 Biggest news stories - Conspiracy feud confirmed, women's tag teams to split-up soon? (March 19, 2021)

From Edge's in-ring return for the Blue brand to a volatile backstage brawl, this week's edition of WWE SmackDown featured many contrasting moments.

Except for a few grievances, the go-home episode of SmackDown before Fastlane was indeed an enjoyable show. While Roman Reigns' Universal Championship scenario is the Blue brand's biggest offering, other feuds and storylines have significantly stepped up in recent memory.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE SmackDown (March 19, 2021).

#5 Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn could be a major showdown at WWE WrestleMania 37

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have crossed paths numerous times throughout their professional wrestling careers. During this week's WWE SmackDown, Zayn tried to sell his frenemy on his conspiracy angle.

However, Owens put forward his own theory, which is that Zayn is trying to twist the narrative to cover up for his own inadequacies in the ring. Zayn invited Owens to witness his match against King Corbin. The Conspiracy Theorist wanted Owens to look out if anyone tried to plot against him during the match.

While no one plotted anything against Zayn, he engaged in some shenanigans but was eventually defeated by Corbin as a consequence of his own actions.

After the bout, Owens did not feel that the odds were stacked against Zayn in any way. Soon, the latter became incensed and attacked Owens from behind with a brutal Helluva Kick.

Clearly, this is leading up to yet another Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn showdown. It seems unlikely that they will immediately face-off at Fastlane, meaning the two stars could have their eventual match at WWE WrestleMania 37.

Since both men have proven in-ring chemistry with each other, the action promises to be excellent. Can Zayn overcome his longtime counterpart in the ring, or will this feud be another addition to his losing streak in WWE?

