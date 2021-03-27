WWE SmackDown: 5 Biggest news stories - Legend turns heel, YouTube sensation to fuel conspiracies? (March 26, 2021)

From a significant change in the Universal Championship WrestleMania match to a brawl between former friends, this week's edition of WWE SmackDown featured many contrasting moments.

WrestleMania 37 is less than 16 days away, and the latest episode of SmackDown was an engaging show, for the most part. While the show wasn't perfect from start-to-finish, it led to some big developments for WrestleMania. In addition to an important title match, two non-title showdowns were made official for The Show of Shows.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE SmackDown (March 26, 2021).

#5 Apollo Crews set up a WWE WrestleMania 37 clash against Big E

Apollo Crews and Big E's feud continued in a six-man tag team match scenario during this week's WWE SmackDown. The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) teamed up with Big E to face The Alpha Academy (Otis and Chad Gable) and Apollo Crews.

The match itself felt like a standard way to combine two separate storylines in one big melee, which is just one of many WWE tropes that do not lead to any outstanding plot developments in most cases. As a result, the match itself was fine in terms of quality.

The heels picked up the victory when Crews slammed Big E for a successful pinfall attempt. This outcome shifted the momentum in Crews' favor ahead of his upcoming Intercontinental Championship match against Big E. Their WrestleMania clash was made official during the episode.

On a positive note, Apollo Crews and Big E's feud has been quite enjoyable, so their WrestleMania showdown should be an intense back-and-forth bout.

Meanwhile, The Street Profits and The Alpha Academy could settle their beef in a multi-team SmackDown Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania. This week, Rey Mysterio picked up a victory over the current SmackDown Tag Team Champion, Dolph Ziggler.

Perhaps Rey and Dominik Mysterio could also be included in the potential multi-team melee at The Show of Shows, along with the champions, Ziggler and Robert Roode.

Another option would be to book just these two teams in a SmackDown Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania, which will leave out The Street Profits and Alpha Academy.

