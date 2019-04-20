5 biggest questions ahead of Dean Ambrose's final WWE match

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 557 // 20 Apr 2019, 02:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Dean Ambrose is set to join forces with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins again

Dean Ambrose will team with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins for the last time when they take on Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre in Moline, Illinois on Sunday, April 21.

WWE has announced that the match, which is being billed as “The Shield’s Final Chapter”, will air on the WWE Network, along with Finn Balor vs. Elias for the Intercontinental Championship.

It looked as though WWE fans had already seen The Shield’s last match together as a trio when they defeated Sunday’s opponents in the main event of the Fastlane pay-per-view in March. However, as this is Ambrose’s last advertised appearance before he leaves the company, WWE has taken the rare approach of showing live event footage on the WWE Network.

From a storyline perspective, Ambrose was written out of WWE programming the night after WrestleMania 35 when he was launched through the announce desk on Raw by Lashley. Since then, he bid farewell to the crowd in Brooklyn last week but he has not competed on television since losing a Last Man Standing match against McIntyre in March.

Looking ahead to what is expected to be the final time that we see “The Lunatic Fringe” in a WWE ring, let’s take a look at five of the biggest questions that need answering regarding his future.

#5 Is this really The Shield’s farewell?

The Shield has had more reunions and farewells over the last 18 months than The Big Show has had face and heel turns, so it is only natural that some fans are questioning whether Sunday’s match truly is “The Shield’s Final Chapter” or whether they could join forces yet again in the near future.

For the avoidance of any doubt, Seth Rollins has taken to Twitter ahead of the match to confirm that this is indeed going to be their last encounter together, at least “for a while”.

He tweeted:

"I’m pretty stoked about this weekend. Taking the black one more time with my boys...and in my own backyard. We’ve had a lot of 'lasts' lately, I know, but I promise this really is the end for a while."

1 / 5 NEXT