Will Rey Mysterio be able to recover from this 'fall'?

Money in the Bank was a formidable show throughout. The two simultaneous ladder matches provided some stellar entertainment and yet again proved just how important cinematic experiences are going to be for the WWE in the current scenario that the world finds itself in.

There were no title changes at Money in the Bank but the crisp nature of the matches ensured an engaging product, right from start to finish. I for one, approve of the company's decision to keep the PPV short but high octane at the same time which made for a great viewing experience.

Now even though WWE managed to put together another great show, there were several spots and booking decisions that have surely left the fans scratching their heads. Thus, let us now look at the five biggest questions that the WWE Universe has been left pondering about following the events of Money in the Bank.

#5 What's next for Aleister Black and Rey Mysterio following Money in the Bank?

1 RT = 1 prayer



In what is certainly not a common sight in WWE, two Superstars were thrown off the roof during the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match. As things started to reach a tipping point, King Corbin decided that it be best for him to just launch Aleister Black and Rey Mysterio off the top of the building and he did just that.

So then, what exactly happened to the two? And what's in store for them in the near future?

I believe that Black has simply too much momentum to be written off television after his fall at Money in the Bank. However, he has also lost some of the sinister enigma that he became known for during his NXT days. The Dutch Destroyer could potentially be repacked in a darker gimmick and hinted at the same with a quirky tweet.

For Rey Mysterio though, things don't look that pretty. His contract is reportedly expiring later this year and there have been no breakthroughs on an extension. Moreover, The Master of the 619 isn't getting any younger and the fact that his son Dominick is preparing for his WWE debut too, you really cannot see Mysterio signing with another promotion. So is this perhaps the end of the line for The Ultimate Underdog? Only time will tell.