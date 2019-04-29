5 Big Questions heading into RAW this week

This week's RAW should be interesting!

Last week we saw WWE pull off a couple of surprises that have made the upcoming Money in the Bank PPV very interesting, and also has left many questions unanswered for fans to tune in to this week's RAW.

With the evergreen problem of facing a decline in viewership after the WrestleMania season, WWE would desperately be trying to keep the content as entertaining as possible for fans to stick around for longer.

In this article, let's discuss the 5 Biggest Questions that fans have heading into RAW this week. Do share your thoughts, views, and opinions in the comments section below.

#5 Who will Alexa Bliss announce as the Money in the Bank participants?

This week's Moment of Bliss will be huge!

Alexa Bliss announced last week on RAW that she will be revealing the participants of the Money in the Bank matches this week on her talk-show - Moment of Bliss.

This week on moment of bliss , I will be revealing who’s in the #MITB matches ! Tune in to #Raw — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) April 25, 2019

Fans have long been discussing who will be the participants in the Money in the Bank ladder matches, with even a couple of leaked pictures of a potential spoiler for the announcement doing rounds on the internet.

Everyone is waiting for this segment to air so that we get to know who will be the superstars from RAW competing to become Mr. and Miss. Money in the Bank 2019. Another question that arises is, will she also reveal competitors from SmackDown as well? If not, who will announce SmackDown's MITB participants?

#4 Will we see Bray Wyatt debut a new stable?

Will we see the Firefly FunHouse on RAW?

Bray Wyatt recently returned to WWE TV with a new gimmick that has been the talk of the town for the last week. The promo last week showed many signs of Wyatt still being broken and has got fans interested to see where the story goes for him and his little friends?

The question now is, will we see Wyatt debut a new stable with Mercy the Buzzard and Abby the Witch this week on RAW? If yes, who will play these two characters? Whatever the case be, it will be exciting to see this new Bray Wyatt on screen again.

