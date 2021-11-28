5 biggest questions from WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

WWE RAW had a few interesting moments this week.

As expected, Seth Rollins came out to gloat about his win for Team RAW at Survivor Series. The Messiah then attacked Finn Balor before their scheduled match to make a statement. Will the two men get into a lengthy rivalry soon?

Big E faced Austin Theory for the WWE Championship in a surprise booking. Is Theory going to become the next big star of the brand soon?

Grayson Waller got a big opportunity against Tommaso Ciampa on WWE NXT. Grayson put on a great show against the NXT Champion but fell short of a victory. Is Grayson going to get some more big opportunities on NXT soon?

Carmello Hayes overcame Johnny Gargano and Pete Dunne in an NXT North American Championship match. It will be interesting to see who steps up to Hayes for the title following TakeOver: WarGames.

WWE SmackDown determined the next challenger for the Universal Champion through a Battle Royal. Was it the right call to book a Battle Royal rather than a traditional match to determine Roman Reigns’ next opponent?

Ridge Holland had an unsuccessful SmackDown debut on Friday night. He was defeated by Cesaro. Will The Bothercauser hit second gear to teach The Swiss Superman a lesson?

Take a look at the five biggest questions from RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week.

#5. Is Austin Theory in line for a massive push on WWE RAW?

Austin Theory was drafted to WWE RAW recently after a good stint on NXT. Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae helped the superstar get prominence before he was drafted back to the main roster.

Theory’s first run on the main roster started well last year but came to an end soon after. It looks like things will be different this time around. Austin was part of Team RAW for Survivor Series, where he performed well and earned praise from Seth Rollins the next night.

Theory was also revealed as the man who stole Vince McMahon’s Cleopatra’s Egg and got a WWE Championship opportunity for his antics. He has gone from being a relative newcomer to a top guy on RAW in a matter of weeks.

Is WWE looking to push Theory to the top after getting him back on RAW? Will the young superstar deliver this time and prove his critics wrong?

There's no doubt that Theory has the looks and charisma to become a top star. The right bookings can eventually make him one of the faces of the company. All he needs to do is stay grounded and work hard to become the next big thing in the company.

