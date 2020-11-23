5 biggest questions from this year’s WWE Survivor Series

This year’s WWE Survivor Series was a big event, and The Undertaker’s Final Farewell was arguably the greatest segment of the year. Several legends assembled to say goodbye to the man who entertained us for 30 years, and Taker fittingly kneeled down one final time as Paul Bearer’s hologram appeared in the ring.

Apart from that, Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre with the help of Jey Uso. Before that, Uso was part of men's traditional Survivor Series where Team SmackDown lost to Team RAW. The team from the Red brand did not have to break a sweat as clean swept the team from the Blue brand without losing a single member.

Lana proved to RAW's saving grace as she overcame all odds to become the sole survivor for the women’s team. It will be interesting to see where this achievement leads her to in the coming weeks.

While the show had its ups and downs, several questions need to be addressed following the show. This article will look at the five biggest questions from this year’s WWE Survivor Series.

#5 Why weren’t there any surprise attacks during WWE Survivor Series?

u n t o u c h a b l e#SmackDown @CarmellaWWE pic.twitter.com/JFobyr6hBq — WWE (@WWE) November 14, 2020

WWE has been building towards several rivalries on both RAW and SmackDown over the past few weeks. Randy Orton lost the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre just a few days before WWE Survivor Series, while Carmella has been a thorn on the side of SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks.

RETRIBUTION loves to attack anyone and everyone, and they were able to defeat Team RAW just nights before Survivor Series. That’s not all, as The Hurt Business have challenged The New Day for the RAW Tag Team Championship on last week's show but failed to capture the gold.

Looking at all the possibilities, it’s rather odd that WWE did not use any of these Superstars during Survivor Series to build a greater story. Instead of Jey Uso, we could have watched Orton appear to RKO McIntyre to help Reigns win the match. Since Reigns was originally supposed to face Orton at the event, it would have been fitting to watch The Viper help him defeat McIntyre.

Carmella could have shown up to try and distract or attack Banks during her match, something that could have helped The Boss pick up an even sweeter victory.

RETRIBUTION could have attacked Team SmackDown to help Team RAW win and this could have led to a great storyline on the show.

With so many possibilities, why weren’t any of these Superstars used during the battle of brand supremacy to build towards some big rivalries?