5 biggest shockers Vince McMahon could be secretly planning for Elimination Chamber 2020

This Sunday, things can get extreme

With WrestleMania 36 just around the corner, we'll be entering the final phase of WrestleMania season starting with this Sunday's Elimination Chamber.

With Friday Night SmackDown also confirming Daniel Bryan Vs. Drew Gulak for the show, I'm expecting a cracker-of-a wrestling event this Sunday in Philadelphia.

One cannot deny that this year's WrestleMania card is stacking up real quick and every single time the WWE Universe feels that they may be heading into a rather predictable Road to the Grandest Stage of Them All, Vince McMahon's last-minute cataclysmic decisions leave them all in a state of exhausted happiness.

The creative blunder of handing the Universal Championship to Bill Goldberg did leave us all disheartened, but Elimination Chamber could be a perfect opportunity for WWE to redeem themselves and get things back on track.

Could Vince be secretly planning something jaw-dropping for Philadelphia? Let's dive deep and concentrate on the 5 biggest things Vince McMahon could be secretly planning for this Sunday's Elimination Chamber.

#1 The Undertaker join hands with Aleister Black to destroy the O.C.

Will the Phenom show up?

Although I was disappointed to see the Undertaker and A.J. Styles confront each other in such fashion at WWE Super Show Down, I'm still expecting the creative team to bring their A game for this once in a lifetime feud.

The Phenomenal One is currently scheduled to lock horns with Aleister Black this Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center. With this bout being an absolute must-win for the Dutch Destroyer, WWE could step up-a-notch and make things even more intriguing for this year's WrestleMania 36.

Like all of you, I'm also expecting the Phenom to show up this Sunday and screw the OC once again. Considering that the plans are always subject to change, WWE could use this opportunity to align the Deadman and Aleister Black, helping the latter get over.

As far as WrestleMania is concerned, a singles match between the Undertaker and A.J. Styles is absolutely happening, but by booking this moment this Sunday, WWE could help elevate Aleister Black big time. Let's hope it happens.

