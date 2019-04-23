5 Things WWE Secretly Told Us On Monday Night Raw - Vince McMahon speaking to us through Sami Zayn, Drew Mcintyre protected?

Did Monday Night Raw fire on all cylinders?

In what could be described as a very appealing affair all the way, WWE certainly put their best foot forward to fire on all cylinders with Monday Night Raw.

Live from the Wells Fargo Center, the show saw the likes of A.J. Styles, Drew Mcintyre, Samoa Joe, Rey Mysterio, The Miz, and Baron Corbin entangle in a slug-fest to get their spot as the No 1 contender for Seth Rollins' Universal Championship.

The much-anticipated Bray Wyatt returned to take center-stage with an extremely perplexing yet interesting gimmick which became a subject of debate on social media.

Whilst the fans kept buzzing throughout about The Eater of Worlds' reinvention, Sami Zayn's promo tonight was possibly the best thing about the entire show.

With Seth Rollins now slated to lock horns with The Phenomenal One at Money in the Bank, will we see a twist in this extremely compelling match for the ages?

How will Becky Lynch counter Lacey Evans' unstoppable momentum heading into WWE's next big PPV? Will The Monster Among Men make his voice heard before it all goes down at Money in the Bank? A lot of questions need to be answered.

Regardless of what transpired, there were many things the company vicariously told us through some of their segments and matches. What were they? Let's find out.

#1 Vince McMahon is speaking vicariously through Sami Zayn to the WWE Universe

He is finding his voice in Zayn

There's absolutely no denying that Sami Zayn is finally taking center-stage and displaying his prowess as an ultimate mega-heel on the main roster.

Zayn's decisiveness as a man who believes in doing what's right is holding each and every single of us in the WWE Universe accountable for being critics.

One can't deny that he is possibly becoming the best part of Monday Night Raw and it certainly seems like Vince McMahon could be speaking vicariously through him to the legions in the WWE Universe.

Tonight's promo by The Underdog from the Underground was incredibly efficient as he managed to gravitate nuclear heat for calling Iowa a depressed and a demoralizing place.

Judging by the way the entire Sami Zayn moniker has been presented on our screens, one can only wait to see how far Vince pushes the former NXT Champion on WWE's flagship show.

