WWE debuted RAW Underground this week on Monday Night RAW and while it was met with a mixed reception, it does have everyone legitimately wondering what happens next. If nothing else, that is the kind of emotion WWE needed to evoke out of their fan base at this point and is hopefully the start of something big.

Now, who knows whether that will all ultimately come to fruition or not, but there were a lot of positive signs throughout the segment that aired on RAW. In fact, between the shoot-style MMA fighting and the plethora of Superstars that showed up, it was obvious that WWE was open to doing something different.

With that being said and the first edition of RAW Underground in the books, here are the five biggest questions after the premiere of the segments. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us whether you think it will be successful or not.

#5. Who will participate in RAW Underground?

WWE seems open to anyone competing on Raw underground?

WWE didn't really set a lot of parameters for what RAW Underground will exactly consist of and they didn't really go into too much detail about who will take part in it as well. In fact, the segments started off with a bunch of unknown talent, continued later to mix in midcarders like Dolph Ziggler and ended with a beat down by Bobby Lashley, MVP and Shelton Benjamin.

With that being said and WWE obviously going for that anything can happen feel during these RAW Underground segments, it looks like the company is open to anyone coming in. Either that or they wanted to make it seem that way so that fans will have interest in the segment going forward.

What WWE goes from here is anyone's guess, but it looks like WWE is open to bringing anyone into these segments. Hopefully that kind of thinking continues and WWE really puts out something special with these segments as the weeks go on.