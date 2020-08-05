WWE Rumor Roundup: Real reason for RAW Underground, former WWE Champion to appear on RAW regularly and more - 5th August 2020

Welcome to today's WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring you the best news and rumors related to WWE. We have gone through multiple sources and websites to get you just the very best of the updates from all places.

WWE: Real reason for RAW Underground

Shane McMahon unveiled RAW Underground this week and it did not get the traction WWE wanted. The mixed reaction was expected but more fans were left confused and it very well seemed like an incomplete project thrown in the limelight because of a looming deadline.

Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio has hinted at the same and said it was one of the attempts from WWE to try and improve the ratings. They are trying out new things to see what sticks and it seems to be one of the projects they have in mind right now. Meltzer said:

"The reality is that they were going to do the lowest number ever because look at the last two weeks. They had to try something different. They have been under the gun, and that investors call, and even before the investors call, they knew going in because they had a meeting, you know the writing team, and Vince had a meeting on Wednesday before the investors call, so it's before Vince got grilled, he already had the meeting and, you know the only thing they basically came up with or agreed on was Shane McMahon would come in and do the fight thing, and Randy Orton and Ric Flair would do an angle for next week as it didn't happen tonight, and that was it.

Today was complete chaos, to the point that, a lot of guys who usually don't see things as being bad, really did as they could see how. Okay, so the whole thing is that they were just going to throw a whole bunch of stuff against the wall and hope something sticks. That's really where we're at right now, and that's what tonight's show was, throw a whole bunch of stuff on the wall and maybe find something that's a hit."