5 Biggest unanswered questions after Jeff Hardy's DUI incident on SmackDown

What will WWE do next with the Jeff Hardy storyline?

What happened in the opening segment of last week's SmackDown? That is only one of the many questions left on the WWE Universe's mind after watching Jeff Hardy getting arrested during the show. And while all the evidence seemed to be there, Hardy's involvement in the situation is still unknown.

In fact, between Hardy attacking Sheamus during his Intercontinental Championship tournament semifinal match and him trying to take Hardy's spot in the first place, there is a lot to unpack here.

There is also the question of what we didn't see or didn't notice during the first airing of the DUI segment, which leaves a lot of the crucial details up in the air. Of course, there is always the possibility that Hardy was behind it himself and it would be interesting to explore that storyline-wise, but all other evidence seems to point towards foul play.

With that being said and Hardy's storyline still playing out on television right now, here are the five biggest questions after the incident. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and tell us what some of your biggest questions were after watching it play out.

#5 Is Jeff Hardy actually behind all this?

As much as the WWE Universe probably doesn't want this to be the case when it comes to the ongoing DUI storyline on Friday Night SmackDown, the company could go ahead with this narrative. It's no secret that Hardy has a past with substance abuse.

So was Hardy in the wrong once again and is trying to cover it up as a part of some kind of heel turn? It would be a huge swerve for the WWE Universe if the company made Hardy the villain and it would be quite a bizarre way to do so as well.

That would be something very interesting to script out and will probably be teased by WWE for weeks as the company builds towards their eventual payoff. What that will be however remains to be seen and depends on what the company wants to do with the storyline, however, they definitely have the fans' attention right now.