5 biggest WWE backstage secrets that Bray Wyatt revealed

Bray Wyatt is one of WWE's most interesting characters

Bray Wyatt established himself as one of the most prominent WWE Superstars of the decade during his rivalries with big names including John Cena, The Undertaker, Roman Reigns and Randy Orton between 2013-2017.

Following the abrupt end of his 49-day WWE Championship reign against Orton at WrestleMania 33, the leader of the Wyatt Family moved to Raw in the 2017 Superstar Shake-Up and became involved in lengthy feuds with Finn Balor and Matt Hardy.

The multiple battles with Hardy culminated in an Ultimate Deletion match between the two men in March 2018, which Hardy won before throwing Wyatt into the Lake of Reincarnation at The Hardy Compound.

Once he re-emerged from the lake and returned to WWE programming, “The Eater of Worlds” formed an unusual alliance with Hardy and the former enemies became allies, known as “The Deleters of Worlds”, whose biggest success came when they won the Raw Tag Team titles.

After the duo split up in August 2018, Wyatt disappeared from WWE television, until he made a surprise return in April 2019 during a pre-recorded segment on Raw. Instead of his usual eerie promos from a rocking chair in a dark room, the former WWE champion spoke from the set of “Firefly Fun House”, where he sported a new look and enthusiastically promised fans that the days of him being a “bad man” are behind him.

Wyatt is one of the few WWE Superstars who often remains in character both on-screen and off-screen, but there has still been the odd occasion when he has opened up about life as a WWE performer in interviews that have been conducted completely out-of-character.

In this article, let’s take a look at five instances where he revealed backstage information that fans otherwise would not have known.

#5 He had not met The Undertaker prior to their WrestleMania match

One year on from losing his undefeated streak at WrestleMania to Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker returned to in-ring action against Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 31 in 2015.

The entire build-up to the match centred around Wyatt’s mind games on Raw and SmackDown Live, while The Undertaker did not appear on WWE television until he made his entrance for their much-anticipated encounter at ‘Mania.

Speaking during an interview on Wrestling with Rosenborg, Wyatt revealed that he met his opponent as a child, but their first meeting as adults was going to come when they stood across the ring from each other in front of 76,000 people at Levi’s Stadium.

Asked how much interaction he had with ‘Taker prior to the match, Wyatt replied:

“Zero. No joke, zero. As a child, I have, yeah. No, never [as an adult]. That’s 100 per cent legit, you know. It doesn’t get any more exciting. I can’t imagine something that would be bigger than this.”

