5 Biggest botches and mistakes this week in WWE (29 July - 3 August 2019)

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.08K // 03 Aug 2019, 17:57 IST

There were a number of interesting botches and mistakes this week in WWE

SummerSlam is now just a week away and WWE is set to present their final build-up to the Biggest Party of the Summer in the coming days. AEW presents All Out in just under a month's time on August 31st, whilst also preparing for their first live television episode on TNT on October 2nd.

It's an exciting time to be a wrestling fan with so much competition from NJPW all the way through to WWE, but that doesn't mean that the biggest wrestling company in the world isn't feeling the strain.

The past week has been an interesting one when it comes to botches on WWE TV and here are some of the best ones that we thought were worth reliving.

#5. Roman Reigns gets taken out backstage

Roman Reigns was attacked backstage on SmackDown Live

Roman Reigns wasn't featured heavily this week on SmackDown Live as he continues to push towards a match with Samoa Joe at SummerSlam, but he was about to make a challenge for next Sunday's show when he was shockingly attacked backstage before his interview with Kayla Braxton.

Reigns was the victim of an assault that saw much of the backstage set fall down on him, the only issue was that the camera frames that were used were too choreographed and when WWE put the video of the attack online, men can be seen pushing the boxes onto Reigns after the set has already fallen.

It was a good way to set up a feud that is now rumored to see Reigns face Daniel Bryan at SummerSlam, but much like the Braun Strowman vs Bobby Lashley destruction of the set, it was a little bit too much. Vince McMahon needs to hang back on the theatrics and focus more on building the feud progressively.

There are a lot of things wrong with this segment pic.twitter.com/lqz0BPAwAv — The Brass Ring (@TheBrassRing1) July 31, 2019

