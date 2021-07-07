5 biggest WWE Money in the Bank success stories since it became a pay-per-view

Money in the Bank has been a staple in WWE since 2005. It has earned a reputation for creating new stars, stemming from its perfect success rate in its first seven years. Every superstar who cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase became a world champion in the company until 2012.

And while we see the occasional failed attempts, chances are the winner of the ladder match will win the world title. But how often does that translate into the winner turning into a superstar and reaping the rewards beyond the title win?

The biggest examples of this case include Edge and CM Punk, both of whom won the Money in the Bank Ladder Match at WrestleMania. However, WWE has also created a few gems through Money in the Bank since it became its own pay-per-view event in 2010.

Some of them went on to scale incredible heights while others used it to save their careers. These five success stories might appear different, but they have a common base: the Money in the Bank briefcase. They represent WWE's best use of the star-making concept.

#5 Dean Ambrose ended years of hurt at WWE Money in the Bank 2016

Success stories involving the Money in the Bank briefcase come in all shapes and sizes. Some of them manifest over multiple years, while others are more short-term. Dean Ambrose's win in 2016 represented the latter.

The former WWE Superstar won the Money in the Bank Ladder Match, while Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns faced off in the main event of the namesake pay-per-view. After Rollins stunned everybody by pinning Reigns, Ambrose ruined his moment. This was the culmination of years of hurt at the hands of The Architect.

This was revenge for Dean Ambrose, after the way Seth Rollins betrayed him and ended The Shield. The ensuing WWE title reign may not have been the best, but this moment was magical. And it was through Money in the Bank did we finally saw Ambrose get one over on Rollins.

Also, this night saw all three members of The Shield holding the WWE Championship within a five-minute window. More than Dean Ambrose, this was a story of the success of The Hounds of Justice. Not every faction produces three future WWE Champions.

