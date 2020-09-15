5 Biggest WWE promos that were actually unscripted

When one talks about the most crucial aspects of professional wrestling, in-ring and backstage promos are bound to be mentioned. WWE's rich history is chock-full of some of the greatest promos the pro-wrestling industry has ever seen.

Stone Cold Steve Austin's "Austin 3:16" promo after winning the 1996 King of the Ring tournament, CM Punk's 'Pipebomb' that kick-started the Reality Era in WWE, and The Miz's tirade on Talking Smack are just a few examples of some of the greatest promos the WWE Universe has ever witnessed.

On some occasions, a WWE Superstar is allowed to cut unscripted promos in front of a live audience. Other times, a Superstar ends up saying something in the heat of the moment that wasn't a part of the script. In the following slideshow, we will take a look at five WWE promos that were actually unscripted.

#5 When Brock Lesnar left Hulk Hogan in a state of anger

Brock Lesnar

At WWE WrestleMania 30, Brock Lesnar defeated The Undertaker in one of the most unexpected results in the history of WWE. At WWE SummerSlam 2014, Lesnar was given a WWE World title shot against John Cena. The buildup to the match saw Lesnar crashing WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan's birthday party on an episode of RAW.

Lesnar came out while Hogan was celebrating with his close friends, most of whom were former wrestlers. Lesnar approached Hogan and uttered those three words that left Hogan seething in anger: "Party's over, grandpa!"

In reality, Lesnar's script didn't have those words and he prepared the sentence himself a short while before coming out. Hogan was upset at what had happened and later stated that Lesnar can't say stuff like that in front of his wife and children. Lesnar, as was expected of him, didn't respond to Hogan's words. He went on to squash Cena at The Biggest Party of the Summer to win the top prize.