5 Biggest WWE rumors that didn't come true in 2020: Massive return, Men's MITB winner

2020 has arguably been one of the most unique (and weird) years for WWE, the professional wrestling business, and the entire world in general. No one really saw this coming. Yet, everyone managed to somehow carry on and so did WWE, using some never-seen-before concepts and ideas.

A huge part of this industry is the rumor mill. Gone are the days when fans just used to watch the storylines and matches on their screens. There is no such thing as kayfabe anymore and the modern wrestling fans are as interested in everything happening backstage as they are about those happening on-screen. Rumors always keep on coming about backstage plans, and while most of them turn out to be true, some of them don't due to the nature of the business.

In this article, let's take a look at five massive WWE rumors that didn't come true in 2020. What do you think would have happened if they did come true? Sound off your opinions in the comments section below.

#5 Sting to return at WWE Royal Rumble 2020

WWE Hall of Famer Sting shook the wrestling world recently by signing with All Elite Wrestling and debuting at AEW 'Winter is Coming'. But way before all this happened, earlier this year, it was rumored that Sting will be returning at Royal Rumble 2020 to possibly set-up a match at WWE Super ShowDown 2020.

Interestingly, The Undertaker was also spotted in Houston, Texas, the location of WWE Royal Rumble 2020, arising speculations of the two legends having a confrontation at the pay-per-view. Unfortunately, nothing as such happened as neither Sting nor The Undertaker returned at the pay-per-view.

Sting last wrestled for the company at Night of Champions 2015, where he lost his match to the then WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins. Sting also suffered a massive injury during that match and later announced his retirement during his WWE Hall of Fame induction in 2016.