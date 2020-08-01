5 bizarre ideas by Superstars that were rejected by WWE

Many consider WWE Chairman Vince McMahon to be a genius, who transformed pro wrestling into a worldwide attraction in the '80s and '90s. McMahon has been credited with creating numerous great gimmicks and characters, but several former employees have also revealed how Vince McMahon has also pitched some bewildering gimmicks.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo revealed to Sportskeeda in an exclusive interview that McMahon's humor was "childlike and so juvenile".

But, it's not just Vince McMahon that has pitched ideas that can be classified as outlandish and a bit eccentric, as some Superstars in the past have done so too.

Here, we take a look at 5 bizarre ideas by WWE Superstars that were rejected by Vince McMahon:

#5 The Boogeyman was not allowed to eat other insects in WWE

The Boogeyman was one of the weirdest and creepiest gimmicks in recent WWE history. The former WWE Superstar had scary face paint, would carry around a clock, while nibbling on worms in his mouth. The Boogeyman quickly became a popular Superstar among fans in the mid 2000s, where he had a few funny comedic bits while being an intimidating character.

He wanted to take the character to the next level, by adding other creepy crawlies to his repertoire, but this was rejected by WWE. The Boogeyman revealed in an interview with Bleacher Report that WWE rejected the idea of The Boogeyman eating other insects because WWE had to pay an infestation clause!

“We had to pay an infestation clause, which would cost much more money. Worms were the only thing we could control.”

He revealed that arenas were worried that other insects could go out of control which is why they did not allow him to use maggots, crickets, and roaches on WWE television, which he wanted to use as part of his gimmick.