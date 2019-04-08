5 Bold Decisions Vince McMahon Could Make Tonight On The Raw After WrestleMania 35

Abid Khan

Will Vince McMahon make some clinical decisions?

In what would go undoubtedly go down as one of the greatest wrestling events of all time, WWE astonished its global audience by making the most of WrestleMania 35 irrespective of the predictability that diluted its momentum.

From Seth Rollins' epic banger of a victory over Brock Lesnar followed by Kofi Kingston and Becky Lynch's heartfelt 'overcoming the odds' moment, WWE perfectly handled perhaps the most stacked match-card in the company's history.

It's undeniable that Vince McMahon would be extremely ecstatic to see it all transpire from the gorilla position. But, he has to make sure that he brings the same momentum tonight on his billion dollar company's flagship show - Monday Night Raw.

The red brand will be waltzing back to our screens from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn which hosted an astounding NXT Takeover event on Friday.

Considering WrestleMania always gravitates a mass assemblage of crazy WWE fans, one can only wonder how loud they could be tonight, especially with Becky Lynch kicking off the red brand after a historical yet underwhelming match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

A lot could happen tonight. As a matter of fact, this has to be the most anticipated edition of Monday Night Raw in a long, long time. Hope the creative team are as ready, willing, and able as we are.

So, without further ado, let's dive deep into what transpired last night at WrestleMania 35 and what will be the fallout of the biggest event of the year.

Here we go. Bare with me.

#1 Seth Rollins burns it down with John Cena for the Universal Championship

The Architect has a challenger

In my humble opinion, Seth Rollins has to be the single-most greatest active performer in both the brands working under Vince McMahon's supervision.

The guy has everything. We hated him as a heel and we loved him as a face. However, his creative booking has been pretty stale leading up to his match with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35.

But, Rollins eventually raised the stakes and managed to bring eye-balls to his astonishing tussle with The Beast Incarnate by going low and doing whatever it takes to walk out of New Jersey as the saviour of the WWE Universe.

Since he has vowed to be a fighting champion, what better way to make things intriguing than to defend your crown in front of a deafening audience in Brooklyn, NY?

I definitely see Rollins successfully defending the gold tonight whilst delivering something special between the ropes. His first opponent, however, should be someone who has 'greatest of all time' written all over him, someone who would want to test Rollins' perseverance once again.

Who better than John Cena to confront Rollins' Open Challenge and burn it down with him? The Cenation Leader certainly has nothing to lose here and would only assist in ascending Seth's reign as the Universal Champion.

Who do you want to see Seth face tonight for the Universal Championship?

