5 bold predictions for Backlash 2023

WWE Superstars will be in Puerto Rico for Backlash 2023 this Saturday. The May 6th event is set to feature the likes of Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar, and Seth Rollins, to name a few. Grammy Award winning rapper Bad Bunny will also be in action in a Street Fight against The Judgment Day member Damian Priest.

The Premium Live Event will feature three title matches. Austin Theory, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley will put their championships on the line at Backlash 2023. Theory won’t have to be pinned in order to lose his title in a triple-threat match against two formidable opponents in Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed.

Seth Rollins will have his hands full against Omos. The match came out of the blue, and even The Visionary was taken aback by the booking decision. The Nigerian Giant prepared for the match by squashing a local enhancement talent this past week on RAW.

With that being said, here are five bold predictions for Backlash 2023.

#1. Bronson Reed wins the United States Championship at Backlash 2023

The former NXT North American Champion has been decimating his opponents ever since he made his return to WWE under the Triple H regime on the December 19, 2022, episode of RAW. Reed returned as The Miz’s lackey but disassociated himself from the A-Lister several weeks after.

Defending champion Austin Theory will definitely need to watch over his back as he heads into the match with a huge chip on his shoulder. The A-Town Superstar will undoubtedly have the odds stacked against him in the form of Reed and Bobby Lashley at Backlash 2023.

#2. IYO SKY scores huge upset over Bianca Belair

IYO SKY bested Michin and Piper Niven in a triple-threat match to become the number one contender for Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship. The EST congratulated the challenger and said she is looking forward to their meeting at Backlash 2023.

The Genius of the Sky has a huge opportunity against the RAW Women’s Champion, and she could just be the one to dethrone Belair. Bayley and Dakota Kai will definitely be lurking somewhere to watch the action and even interfere when the right moment arrives.

#3. MVP forms Hurt Business 2.0

The Hurt Business was undoubtedly the most dominant stable in WWE during the Thunder Dome Era. MVP guided Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin to championship gold during their time together as a unit.

With the All Mighty now exclusive to SmakDown, MVP could form Hurt Business 2.0 with Omos, Cedric, and Shelton at Backlash 2023, as all were declared free agents after the WWE Draft 2023.

#4. Bad Bunny gets unexpected help against Damian Priest

Bad Bunny and Damian Priest tagged together against The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37. Two years later, they are willing to tear each other apart. The two superstars will meet each other in a Street Fight at Backlash 2023.

While Priest will most certainly have the backing of Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio, Bunny isn’t expected to have a backup unless Grammy-nominated artist Daddy Yankee decides to show up and help El Benito in his match against the Punishment of the Judgment Day.

#5. Roman Reigns shows up despite not being advertised

Roman Reigns isn’t advertised for Backlash 2023, but that doesn’t mean the Tribal Chief can't make a surprise appearance at the event. Reigns could very well show up to help The Bloodline (The Usos and Solo Sikoa) in their match against Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Matt Riddle.

Another prediction is that Roman Reigns shows up only after his team loses the six-man tag match to the babyfaces. The Tribal Chief is getting increasingly impatient with The Usos. It’s only a matter of time before he snaps.

