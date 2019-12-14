WWE TLC 2019: 5 Bold predictions for the PPV

Brian Thornsburg FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 14 Dec 2019, 19:05 IST SHARE

What do you think WWE will do with this year's TLC pay per view?

Tables, Ladders, and Chairs.

All these weapons and more will be legal at the upcoming TLC pay per view and while this is usually seen as a stop-gap event, the company makes up for it with the amount of carnage it showcases. That might not be the only thing this year's edition is known for, however, as there are a lot of storyline developments that could happen as well.

While these might not be the monumental changes that The WWE Universe is pining for, it will arguably be the stepping stones to shake things up further down the line. TLC will also be WWE's last PPV of the year, which pretty much guarantees that the company will go all out in one way or the other.

With all that in mind and the last pay per view of the year almost upon us, here are five bold predictions for TLC. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us what you think could happen at TLC.

#5 Leave Rollins and Kevin Owens off the show

What if WWE left Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins off of TLC entirely?

WWE hasn't announced too many matches for TLC this Sunday, which has left some to wonder if there will be any last-minute additions to the show. Beyond that, some are wondering if WWE will choose to do some kind of match between Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins, or let their feud play out at a later date.

Now there are a lot of pros and cons to making this kind of decision and both options do have their upsides. For example, WWE doing nothing between the two gives Owens a chance to sell the effects of his beatdown last week on RAW and allows the company to save the storyline for another time.

1 / 5 NEXT