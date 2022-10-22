5 bold predictions for The Bloodline in the next few months - Member challenges Roman Reigns, The Rock's involvement, future of the WWE Title

The Bloodline is the most compelling act in WWE, with Roman Reigns at the forefront of it all. Despite his limited appearances on television, he has remained the biggest star in the company.

The upcoming months will be very interesting for The Head of the Table and his cousins as they enter a tumultuous period for the group. There is already some tension between members of The Bloodline, as Jey Uso and Sami Zayn can't seem to get along.

Furthermore, The Honorary Uce is playing his role to perfection. But what happens next? How long will he remain alongside the Anoa'i family? There are many questions relating to Zayn, The Usos, Roman Reigns, and even The Rock regarding the group's future direction.

Expect many twists and turns as WWE embarks on a familial journey of supreme storytelling. This list will look at five bold predictions for The Bloodline from now until the start of the WrestleMania season.

How many of these do you think will happen? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

#5. All five members of The Bloodline enter War Games at WWE Survivor Series

Col Wrestling 🇨🇴 @ColWrestling1



The Bloodline vs. The Brawling Brutes en War Games....



#Smackdown The Bloodline atacan al brazo lastimado de Sheamus.The Bloodline vs. The Brawling Brutes en War Games.... The Bloodline atacan al brazo lastimado de Sheamus.The Bloodline vs. The Brawling Brutes en War Games....#Smackdown https://t.co/4pTvYDMKvJ

With this year's Survivor Series theme being War Games, expect The Bloodline to be part of the double-caged match. The seeds have been planted for a mega main event following their vicious attack on Sheamus this week on SmackDown.

While Roman Reigns was not present on the show, he might also partake in the potential War Games Match. The Tribal Chief doesn't have another opponent lined up for Survivor Series, so WWE can simply band the entire group together for a five-on-five war inside the double cage.

The Brawling Brutes would be locks for the match, while other babyfaces like Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens can complete the babyface team. The latter two have had their respective run-ins with The Bloodline recently.

#4. Sami Zayn challenges Roman Reigns after getting kicked out of The Bloodline at the end of 2022

Expect this Sami to return in 2023.

It is a matter of when, not if, Sami Zayn gets kicked out of The Bloodline. However, the journey to get there will be a fantastic one. Zayn is among the most over WWE Superstars today, with The Honorary Uce character winning even more hearts.

Once it comes crashing down and Roman Reigns orders the destruction of Sami Zayn, fans expect that he will reunite with Kevin Owens and feud with The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. But before that, a match against The Tribal Chief is necessary.

Zayn will likely cut his hair and beard following his babyface turn, returning to his former self and challenging Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. He doesn't need to win the belts; a strong showing would do just nicely. It would serve as a reminder of how good he is as an underdog hero.

#3. Roman Reigns is forced to vacate the WWE Championship ahead of WrestleMania season

Roman Reigns might not hold the WWE Title much longer.

Reports have indicated that WWE wants to go into WrestleMania season with two male world champions. This would require Roman Reigns to drop one of his belts, having unified the WWE and Universal Titles at WrestleMania 38.

It is unlikely Triple H will book The Tribal Chief to lose at all before next year's Show of Shows, so he might end up giving up the WWE Championship around the Royal Rumble.

Perhaps the vacant world title could be up for grabs in the 30-man Rumble Match, with every other member of The Bloodline fighting to keep it in the group. However, the bottom line is that Roman Reigns should just hold the Universal Title heading into WrestleMania 39, continuing his record-breaking reign.

#2. Bray Wyatt and his personalities torment the members of The Bloodline

Balor Club Guy @TheBalorClubGuy

There are 6 members in the Bloodline

#BrayWyatt #Wyatt6 #SmackDown What if the 6 in Wyatt 6 is the number of victims Bray will haveThere are 6 members in the Bloodline What if the 6 in Wyatt 6 is the number of victims Bray will haveThere are 6 members in the Bloodline#BrayWyatt #Wyatt6 #SmackDown https://t.co/JnHtZtOEA8

Since Bray Wyatt returned to WWE at Extreme Rules 2022, fans have wondered if he would go after Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. After all, The Tribal Chief won the Universal Championship from The Fiend.

Wyatt claimed on SmackDown that he would go "where the circle takes him" and that he would do "some horrible things." They could eventually lead him to attack The Usos and Solo Sikoa, through his different personalities en route to a match against The Tribal Chief.

However, for this feud to work, WWE will need to find a creative way for Bray Wyatt to lose without damaging him. Roman Reigns would keep the Universal Title, likely through shenanigans involving all of Bray's personalities.

However, after this potential feud, the rest of The Bloodline will never be the same again.

#1. Jey Uso turns against Roman Reigns after The Rock gets into his head

The Rock could tip Jey over the edge.

This leads us to the WrestleMania feud.

The Rock might return and challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship while using his incredible promo skills to cause further unrest within The Bloodline. Jey Uso has been losing his head lately, with Sami Zayn being more popular than him in the group.

All this pent-up frustration may have resulted from his battles against Reigns in the fall of 2020, where Jey came so close to defeating The Tribal Chief before he was forced to acknowledge him. Zayn's removal from The Bloodline would temporarily subdue Uso's feelings, but The Great One could bring them back out.

In an attempt to get his cousins to see the light and turn against Roman Reigns, The Rock can remind Jey Uso how close he was to immortality. This could eventually lead to him quitting The Bloodline while he and Jimmy are still Tag Team Champions.

There can be many layers to this story, with the world of possibility in front of Roman Reigns, The Rock, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa. What happens after The Tribal Chief wins at WrestleMania 39 is anybody's guess.

Still, few WWE fans would complain if it was Jey Uso who dethrones his all-conquering cousin to finally become Head of the Table himself.

Is Bray Wyatt coming back with a faction? A Bloodline member thinks so

Poll : Should Jey Uso dethrone Roman Reigns? Yes No 0 votes