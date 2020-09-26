5 bold predictions for WWE Clash of Champions: Superstar joins The Hurt Business, Tag Team breaks up?

We are merely days away from the next PPV stop for WWE as Clash of Champions is set to take place on September 27, 2020, inside the WWE ThunderDome at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

As the name suggests, all the champions in WWE will be putting their titles on the line at the PPV. A total of nine matches have been announced for the show, with the RAW Women's Championship match between Asuka and Zelina Vega unfortunately being relegated to the pre-show.

With all the titles on the line at WWE Clash of Champions, there is a huge possibility of a few titles changing hands. So, what can happen at the PPV? Let's take a look at five bold predictions for WWE Clash of Champions.

#5 Alexa Bliss appears with a new look at WWE Clash of Champions

Former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss has been doing some amazing character work in the last couple of months. Ever since her involvement in the feud between Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman, she has gone through a massive character change.

From showing signs of affection towards The Fiend to using the Sister Abigail finisher, Little Miss Bliss has been veering towards a darker side, possibly teasing an alliance with Bray Wyatt's sinister alter ego. Last week on SmackDown, it was teased that whenever someone calls the name of The Fiend, something triggers her mind and she loses control of herself.

There are two particular matches at WWE Clash of Champions where Alexa Bliss can appear. Nikki Cross is all set to challenge Bayley for the SmackDown Women's Championship and we might as well see The Goddess confront her "best friend" after her match.

This week on SmackDown, we also saw Alexa Bliss staring at Roman Reigns as she made her way to the backstage. Could The Fiend use her to give a message to Reigns after his match at Clash of Champions?

Moreover, we might see her appear with a new look, adding another cryptic layer to her new character. Perhaps under a mask, similar to that of The Fiend. This is hands down the best storyline going on SmackDown.