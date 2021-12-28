5 bold predictions for WWE Day 1

As 2021 draws to a close, WWE gears up for the upcoming year in amazing style by booking a historic pay-per-view on the first night of 2022.

Many fans were surprised when the company announced WWE Day 1 in place of TLC, which was usually held in mid-December. Unlike most pay-per-views, this one takes place on a Saturday. It's intriguing to note that the Royal Rumble is also scheduled for January. Hence, Vince McMahon must have a trick or two up his sleeve for what is primed to be a thrilling, fun-filled night of action and drama.

So far, the creative team has done a pretty decent job of building hype towards the first pay-per-view of 2022. While the card is subject to change, the top matches include:

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship

Big E (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship

Edge vs. The Miz

The Usos (c) vs. The New Day for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships

Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Liv Morgan for the RAW Women's Championship

With such a stacked card, it may be impractical to prophesize the outcomes of each of these matches accurately, but this list looks at the five most probable conclusions.

Note: Seth Rollins has hinted that he may have contracted COVID-19. Hence, he could be removed from the show.

#5. The New Day become 12-time WWE Tag Team Champions

The much-awaited contest between The New Day and The Usos could go either way as both teams are so evenly matched. However, King Woods and "The Hand of the King" may walk out of WWE Day with their eighth SmackDown Tag Team Championships, an astounding achievement for the prolific faction.

Several reasons point to the above-mentioned outcome. First, the build-up saw the Bloodline absolutely obliterate Kofi Kingston in early November, putting him out of commission and leaving Woods alone against the ruthless trio. The best tag team in the world would be dying for some redemption, and snatching the coveted titles from The Usos is a sweet way to exact revenge.

Second, The New Day and The Usos have a history of playing hot-potato with the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. Their six-month-long feud in the summer and fall of 2017 saw the titles change hands four times. With a relatively thin tag team division, this rivalry is bound to last for at least another month, which may necessitate a title change to add intrigue.

Irrespective of the outcome, the two duos will undoubtedly put on a clinic this weekend.

