5 Bold predictions for WWE Fastlane 2021: Unexpected horrors unleashed, Massive title change?

We are less than four days away from WWE Fastlane 2021, which is set to take place this Sunday on March 21, 2021. The show will be the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 37, taking place just three weeks before The Show of Shows.

Five matches have been officially announced to take place at WWE Fastlane 2021 so far, but WWE is expected to add a couple more at the last minute, possibly on this week's episode of SmackDown. It goes without saying, the matches this Sunday could drastically change the match card for WrestleMania 37.

Let's take a look at five bold predictions for WWE Fastlane 2021. Comment down and let us know your thoughts and opinions on the same.

#5 Edge accidentally costs Daniel Bryan his match at WWE Fastlane 2021

In what would likely be the main event of WWE Fastlane 2021 this Sunday, Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be defending his title against Daniel Bryan. However, this is not going to be a straight-up singles match. On the SmackDown before the pay-per-view, Edge will be going one-on-one against Jey Uso with the winner of the match becoming the special guest enforcer for the Universal Championship match at WWE Fastlane 2021.

WWE has already announced the 2021 Royal Rumble winner Edge taking on Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37. However, there have been some intriguing segments and interactions between Edge and Daniel Bryan on SmackDown in the last few weeks. There are clear tensions between the two babyfaces and that could just be a hint of a massive change in the WrestleMania match card.

Roman Reigns vs Edge



Or



Daniel Bryan vs Edge



Or



Roman Reigns vs Daniel Bryan vs Edge



The first bold prediction for WWE Fastlane 2021 is that Edge, who will defeat Jey Uso and become the special guest enforcer, would accidentally end up costing Daniel Bryan his match at the pay-per-view. This can either lead to Daniel Bryan getting added to the WrestleMania 37 Universal Championship match making it a triple threat, or this could be used to set up a future singles feud between Daniel Bryan and Edge.

