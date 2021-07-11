5 Bold Predictions for WWE Money in the Bank 2021: Massive return, Former champion wins MITB match in an unexpected way

One of the most exciting pay-per-views of the year, WWE Money in the Bank is set to take place on July 18, 2021. The show will take place in front of a live crowd at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Money in the Bank is one of the most popular match types in WWE history. Not only are the multi-person ladder matches extremely fun to watch, but the stakes are also very high. Like the last few years, there will be two Money in the Bank matches this year as well, one for the men's and the other for the women's. The winner of these matches will get a shot at the world title, anytime and anywhere they want.

With this being WWE's first pay-per-view on their return to live touring, the company could make some bold decisions to shake things up. Let's take a look at five bold predictions for WWE Money in the Bank 2021. Be sure to comment down and let us know who are you rooting for to become Mr. and Ms. Money in the Bank 2021?

#5 Seth Rollins costs Edge his match against Roman Reigns at WWE Money in the Bank 2021

The build up to this match has been so go good it has me thinking Edge might win despite thinking Roman Reigns won’t be losing the title for a while yet! #WWE #SmackDown #MITB #IWC #WrestlingCommunity pic.twitter.com/kMG1Y9w7Bb — 𝔾𝕒𝕣𝕪 ℍ | 𝕄𝕪 ℕ𝕖𝕨 𝔼𝕣𝕒 (@garyh3k) July 11, 2021

One of the featured matches on the card of WWE Money in the Bank 2021 is that for the Universal Championship. WWE Hall of Famer Edge has returned and will be challenging Roman Reigns for his Universal title in a one-on-one match at the show.

One superstar who is clearly not happy with The Rated-R Superstar getting a title shot is Seth Rollins. Over the last few weeks, he has made it clear that he deserves a title shot more than Edge. Rollins and the latter even had a backstage segment on SmackDown this week and WWE surely is building towards a "dream match" between the two superstars.

I LOVE This... Seth Rollins & Edge Face to Face On Friday Night SmackDown. 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/XYoSgSUi78 — Cenation - WWE Guy (@CenationMarian1) July 10, 2021

Edge vs. Roman Reigns in front of a live crowd will be a great match and the two will surely tell a great story. However, we will likely not see the WWE legend dethrone The Tribal Chief. Instead, Rollins could cost Edge his match against Reigns at WWE Money in the Bank 2021, setting up a SummerSlam clash.

Reports have suggested that Edge vs. Seth Rollins is one of the planned matches for WWE SummerSlam 2021. Going into such a major match, The Rated-R Superstar can't take a clean loss at Money in the Bank.

As for Seth Rollins, he is set to compete in the men's Money in the Bank match at the show and it is to be seen whether WWE makes him a two-time Mr. Money in the Bank.

1 / 4 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das