5 Bold Predictions for WrestleMania 38: 25-time champion returns, Massive shot taken at AEW, WrestleMania streak comes to an end

We are merely days away from WWE's biggest show of the year, WrestleMania 38. The stage is set once again for WWE to whisk fans away for an exciting journey across two nights as top superstars battle it out to immortalize their names in the history books.

Advertised as the "most stupendous" WrestleMania of all time, Vince McMahon and company have done a great job with the card thus far. A total of 14 matches have been announced across both nights, including six championship bouts.

With just a few days left, the question now is - what could be in store for us at the Grandest Stage of Them All?

Let's take a look at five bold predictions for WWE WrestleMania 38. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts and reactions to the same. Which match are you most excited for?

#5. John Cena shows up at WrestleMania 38

16-time world champion John Cena could show up at WrestleMania 38. WWE has left no stone unturned to ensure that this year's Show of Shows seems grander than ever before, and John Cena returning, even if for a segment, could be the cherry on top of the cake.

The Leader of the Cenation returned to WWE last year at Money in the Bank and confronted Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Cena went on to challenge Reigns for his title in the main event of SummerSlam 2021 but was unable to come out on top.

With Big Match John no longer wrestling full-time, these returns and appearances are amazing to witness as they take fans back down memory lane. How good was his brief segment at WrestleMania 35 when he returned as the Doctor of Thuganomics?

#4. Sasha Banks' WrestleMania streak comes to an end

As sad as it may seem, the Women's Tag Team Championship is arguably the most underwhelming title on WWE's main roster. Be it the lack of roster depth or the disastrous booking, the company needs to get its act together when it comes to the women's tag titles.

WrestleMania 38 will feature current champions Queen Zelina and Carmella defending their titles in a fatal four-way tag match against Sasha Banks & Naomi, Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan, and Natalya & Shayna Baszler.

Sasha Banks played a pivotal role in bringing these titles into being and could be the answer to making them relevant again.

Despite competing at six WrestleManias, Sasha Banks has never won a match on the Grandest Stage of Them All. This losing streak could finally end this weekend at WrestleMania 38 with her becoming the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Naomi.

#3. Gable Steveson confronts Bobby Lashley

Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley returned to Monday Night RAW this week and is now set to take on Omos at WrestleMania 38. Lashley has been out with a shoulder injury and his return further strengthens the red brand's roster.

Last year, WWE signed Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson to a contract and he was even drafted to Monday Night RAW. However, Steveson is yet to officially make his WWE debut.

That could finally happen at WrestleMania 38. He could confront Bobby Lashley following the latter's victory over Omos and announce his arrival by taking the All-Mighty down.

WWE could even use the real-life relationship between Steveson and Brock Lesnar in this feud as Bobby Lashley still has unfinished business with The Beast Incarnate.

#2. Roman Reigns makes Brock Lesnar submit at WrestleMania 38

The main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 38 will see Universal Champion Roman Reigns take on WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in a "Championship Unification" match. It is tough to call either of the two a clear favorite heading into this bout, which makes it even more interesting.

Now, as amazing as the babyface persona of Brock Lesnar has been, one can't deny that Roman Reigns deserves to win this match and become the Unified WWE Champion. He has been absolutely phenomenal over the last couple of years and Lesnar doesn't really need to be the guy to finally beat the Tribal Chief.

However, WWE can't continue to book Reigns as a cowardly heel if they plan to keep the title on him for long. To ensure that The Tribal Chief's character goes one level up, we might just see him defeat Lesnar by submission to win the match.

Imagine the sight of Reigns standing tall at the end of WrestleMania 38 after forcing the Beast Incarnate to tap out!

#1. Cody Rhodes takes a shot at AEW

The American Nightmare is rumored to return at WrestleMania 38

One of the worst-kept secrets in recent memory is Cody Rhodes' grand return to WWE. Over the past month, several reports have emerged on The American Nightmare returning to WWE and facing Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38.

After making fans wait for several weeks, WWE has finally announced that Rollins' will face a surprise opponent of Vince McMahon's choosing at WrestleMania 38. Although it's obvious at this point, Cody Rhodes' anticipated return would be one of the highlights of this year's Show of Shows.

WWE could make it even more memorable by letting Cody take a shot at All Elite Wrestling during or after his appearance. This is assuming he wants to do so, as we still don't know the full details of his split with the company he helped create.

Cody has taken several massive shots at WWE during his time in AEW and him doing the opposite would surely get the pro wrestling world talking. Remember Rhodes destroying Triple H's throne with a sledgehammer during his entrance at Double or Nothing 2019?

