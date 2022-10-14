5 Bray Wyatt teams that could fight Roman Reigns' Bloodline at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 

Bray Wyatt made a huge return to WWE at Extreme Rules 2022 to thrill fans. The upcoming premium live events, namely Crown Jewel and Survivor Series WarGames will be exciting.

Exactly six members of the Firefly Funhouse, including the White Rabbit, were featured during his return segment. Wyatt's Twitter handle is also "WYATT 6". These aspects have led fans to think that Bray Wyatt might have a new faction possibly including six members.

If that turns out to be true, his stable could target the strongest group in WWE, The Bloodline. The encounter will be best suited for November's Survivor Series WarGames premium live event.

If you're wondering who could be fitting team members for The Eater of Worlds, here are five Bray Wyatt teams that could fight Roman Reigns' Bloodline at WWE Survivor Series WarGames.

#5. RK-Bro, Braun Strowman, and Grayson Waller

As of now, there is no confirmation regarding Randy Orton's possible return date. However, if he manages to make it before WWE Survivor Series WarGames, he could certainly join his former stablemate to take on The Bloodline.

The speculation makes much more sense as Riddle already tried to get Roman Reigns' attention on the October 10 episode of RAW. A wildcard entry could be NXT 2.0's Grayson Waller.

Waller tweeted a bird emoji soon after Mercy the Buzzard appeared on television. Bray Wyatt's signature lantern was also spotted in one of Waller's segments on NXT 2.0.

Braun Strowman's involvement goes without much explanation. He was a member of The Wyatt Family and is currently a babyface. The superstars mentioned above could ally to take down Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn.

#4. The Monster of Monsters, The New Day, and The Scottish Warrior to join The Eater of Worlds at WWE Survivor Series WarGames?

While The Monster Among Men has been a friend to Bray Wyatt in the past, Drew McIntyre and The New Day might have their reasons to battle The Bloodline.

Strowman, The New Day's Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods recently went head-to-head with the corrupt faction and picked up the win. The New Day might have also earned themselves a shot at the Undisputed Tag Team Championships.

The alliance could continue for over a month and the feud could conclude in a WarGames match.

#3. The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre might want a piece of The Bloodline

The Brawling Brutes have been impressing fans with their excellent performances in every match. At Extreme Rules 2022, Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch defeated Imperium in a Donnybrook match after an amazing battle.

By next month, they could be done with Imperium and their next target could be Roman Reigns' coveted faction. Drew McIntyre also has unfinished business with Roman Reigns due to an unfair loss at Clash at the Castle.

McIntyre and The Brawling Brutes could offer a hand to Bray Wyatt in pursuit of ending The Bloodline's dominance at WWE Survivor Series WarGames.

#2. The Judgment Day, Seth Rollins, and Bray Wyatt could form a good team

The Judgment Day has cemented its position as a feared faction after defeating the likes of Edge and Rey Mysterio in a long rivalry. It's only a matter of time before they challenge for The Usos' Undisputed Tag Team Championships.

WWE Survivor Series WarGames could be an ideal venue for The Judgment Day to assert its dominance. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins also has unfinished business with The Tribal Chief after their match at Royal Rumble 2022.

Rollins, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio could represent RAW at the event against SmackDown's most powerful force. Due to the impact Wyatt has had with his return, he could very well act as a free agent.

#1. The Wyatt Family could be reformed by Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Eric Rowan, and Bo Dallas to battle Roman Reigns' family

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Could Bo Dallas be joining Bray Wyatt? Could Bo Dallas be joining Bray Wyatt? 👀 https://t.co/lQ2Rp8opTn

While Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman are already on the roster, they can certainly get more help from people who currently don't work for WWE.

Former Wyatt Family member Eric Rowan is one of the few wrestlers not hired by AEW, which means he could return to support his stablemate. Rumors of the return of Bray Wyatt's real-life brother, Bo Dallas, have also surfaced.

If there's any truth to it, a new version of The Wyatt Family that includes Bo Dallas could be formed to battle The Bloodline at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022.

Which one of the above alliances is your favorite? Let us know in the comments section.

Could Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns? It may not be impossible. A former WWE writer speaks here

Poll : 0 votes