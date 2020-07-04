5 Canadian wrestlers that should be remembered for their contributions

These Wrestlers paved the way for many of the current crop of talent from Canada.

Today's Canadian wrestlers represent the true, north, strong and free. But what about those that came before them?

Why isn't he inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame? Photo / ESPN

Canadian wrestlers have long earned a name in professional wrestling's history. One of the reputations that tend to follow Canadians is that they are typically nice, tend to apologize, and are incredibly thankful.

However, in the most heel like action ever on a day that should be celebrated by our American compatriots, we present five Canadian wrestlers that fans need to remember. While names of such Canadian wrestlers as Bret Hart, Lance Storm, Owen Hart, Edge, Christian, Chris Jericho, and Kenny Omega are among the more popular names in wrestling today that isn't to say they are the only one's fans should consider.

One of my proudest memories in wrestling. https://t.co/uhnhdpyEt9 — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) July 2, 2020

A great deal of the influence of those mentioned also can be attributed to those that came before them. The names of these particular talents may seem like it is of little importance, but if not for them one has to wonder where the Canadian wrestlers of today would have been.

#5 Canadian Wrestlers That Should Be Remembered: 'The Russian Bear' Ivan Koloff

When it comes to Canadian wrestlers in wrestling history, little is noted legendary Ivan Koloff. He was born in Montreal, Quebec Canada but he was advertised as 'The Russian Bear' with the notation that he was from Moscow, Russia. One of the most remarkable things to note about this legendary wrestler was who he competed with regularly during his time.

If he wasn't in the ring with Bruno Sammartino, he stood across it from the American Dream, Dusty Rhodes. He trained in Hamilton, Ontario Canada and competed quite regularly in the Toronto area.

However, it was his longstanding rivalry with Bruno Sammartino that truly made the villainous Koloff a despised character. As the man to end Sammartino's legendary championship run, Koloff was thrust into the position as being the flagbearer for Vince McMahon Sr.'s WWWF. In later years, he would work alongside Nikita Koloff as the two would add a third member to their Russian tag team long in the form of Krusher Kruschev.

Ivan Koloff fans must read https://t.co/hWmJXbRrhj — Ivan Koloff (@IKoloff) July 2, 2020

Ivan Koloff is among the most noted Canadian wrestlers that should be remembered.

