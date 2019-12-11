5 Candidates to headline the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame

Who could headline the 2021 Hall of Fame ceremony?

Despite the fact that we are still in 2019 and WWE is building towards TLC, they have decided to announce the headliners for the 2020 Hall of Fame Class, with Batista and the nWo (Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall & X-PAC).

It may be too early to look forward to 2021, but with so many top Superstars not yet inducted into WWE's Hall of Fame, the 2021 HOF ceremony is a fun one to look forward to.

WWE has reportedly been unhappy with how the ceremony itself has gone over the past few years. So, with all the legends they still have to induct, pulling a big name or two could make this a must-see show once again.

So, without further ado, sit back and read along as we look to the future and predict five possible performers that could headline (or co-headline) WWE's 2021 Hall of Fame class.

#5 Christian

Chrstian certain deserves this honor

Christian may never have been a huge star in WWE as was often overshadowed by his partner/'brother' Edge, but he put together an incredible career and definitely deserves this huge honor.

Captain Charisma went on to have a great career when he teamed up with Edge, winning the ECW, World Heavyweight and several Intercontinental Championships, and it's a move that's certainly supported by the peeps.

It's common knowledge that Christian wasn't as high in Vince McMahon's books as Edge was, so he's likely not going to be a solo headliner. But to be a co-headliner makes complete sense.

One day, the time will finally come for Christian to be in the Hall of Fame, but given how quickly Edge was put into the inducted following his retirement, it makes sense for Christian to go in now to get the recognition that he truly deserves following a fantastic WWE career.

