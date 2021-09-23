WWE Draft: 5 SmackDown opponents who could challenge WWE Champion Big E if they move to RAW

Big E has been on a roll ever since he dethroned Bobby Lashley last week on Monday Night RAW to become the new WWE Champion.

The Money in the Bank winner had been teasing Lashley all night long about taking his world title and successfully cashed in his contract after the latter was exhausted from a clash against Randy Orton.

Big E is now a targeted man, as we saw in a triple threat match this week on RAW between him, Bobby Lashley, and Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief emerged victorious in this contest after executing a spear on Lashley.

With the WWE draft fast approaching, certain superstars on the SmackDown roster are also licking their lips for an opportunity to challenge Big E if they get moved to the red brand.

The New Day member is expected to be a fighting champion, so he will likely take on more opponents than your usual titleholder.

Let's take a look at five SmackDown superstars who could challenge Big E for the WWE Championship if they are drafted to RAW.

#5 Kevin Owens could turn heel on RAW to challenge Big E

Kevin Owens, playing a babyface on SmackDown, is not doing his career any good at the moment.

After losing the Money in the Bank ladder match, he began feuding with Happy Corbin on the blue brand. This isn't exactly a top card storyline for The Prizefighter.

KO is a natural heel, and the WWE draft could efficiently get him to RAW as a bad guy to challenge Big E, the babyface WWE Champion.

Owens is also a former Universal Champion, and giving him a go at the biggest prize on the red brand could be the best direction for the Canadian pro wrestler.

