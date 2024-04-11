5 challengers for Cody Rhodes at WWE Backlash

Cody Rhodes will make his first appearance on WWE SmackDown this Friday after becoming the undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 40. The American Nightmare will most probably switch brands after becoming champion and is expected to have several challengers for his title.

With the next WWE premium live event, Backlash: France, just three weeks away, the coming episode of the blue brand should determine who will challenge Cody Rhodes first. With that in mind, let's take a look at five superstars that could pursue a shot at the title at Backlash.

#5. Solo Sikoa

The reason he is on the list is that he is part of The Bloodline, and with Roman Reigns currently on hiatus, he will seek revenge for the Tribal Chief's loss. Sikoa has had history with the new champion, as he cost him the title at WrestleMania 39 last year.

In addition, Solo Sikoa should be up for a singles run and what a better way to do so than challenging Cody Rhodes in the first premium live event after 'Mania, where he also got involved in the main event.

#4. LA Knight

Following his victory over AJ Styles at The Grandest Stage of Them All, LA Knight is ready to return to the title picture after his defeat at a Fatal-Four Way Match a few months ago.

LA Knight has emerged as a fan favorite, but with Rhodes being the top babyface in WWE, it is unclear what his character will be and if he could have a heel turn. The Megastar surely will find a way to convince the fans though, with his excellent mic skills.

#3. Kevin Owens

When it comes to the WWE Universal Championship, it is very difficult to leave Kevin Owens out of the title picture. KO is coming off a loss to Logan Paul and Randy Orton in a Triple Threat Match for the United States Championship, and is now ready for the next chapter.

The former champion is one of the top stars in WWE, so it is more than likely that he will be among Cody Rhodes' challengers, either at Backlash or at one of the future PLES.

#2. Randy Orton

Like Kevin Owens, Randy Orton failed to dethrone Logan Paul and become the new United States Champion, so we should see him get back to the title picture. When he returned from a serious back injury that cost him 18 months, he made it clear that he has his sights set on becoming the champion again.

And his feud with Cody Rhodes will be a very interesting one since the two are great friends and The Viper has been The American Nightmare's mentor since their early days in WWE.

#1. Sheamus

Expand Tweet

Maybe the biggest surprise on the list, as he has been out since mid-August of 2023. The WWE released a promo to tease Sheamus' return on the RAW after Mania and we should expect The Celtic Warrior to be back on TV before the Backlash PLE.

Sheamus will look to make a statement upon his return, so it would make sense for WWE to have him become the first challenger of Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here

Poll : Do you think Cody Rhodes will have a long run with the title? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion