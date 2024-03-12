Former WWE Champion Sheamus stirred the pot today when he deactivated his account on X (formerly Twitter). He has been out of action since August dealing with a shoulder injury.

His last match before his injury hiatus was against Edge in Toronto in The Rated R Superstar's final match in WWE.

While celebrities and other athletes delete social media accounts all the time, The Celtic Warrior's move has some believing that he has left WWE. Here are four possible reasons why Sheamus may have indeed left the company:

#4 A few long-tenured veterans have done the same recently

As mentioned above, Sheamus had the honor of being Edge's final opponent in a WWE ring last August. While many weren't sure if Edge was officially retiring, all doubts were put to rest when he debuted for AEW in later that year in October.

Daniel Bryan did the same in 2021. After spending the majority of his professional career with WWE, Bryan let his deal expire. He then waited until September of that year to join AEW at All Out.

Edge and Bryan were two of Sheamus' contemporaries. They've both been booked well in AEW since making the move and that might have sent a message to The Celtic Warrior. He could well be following in their footsteps to prolong his career, especially since his deal with WWE expires this year.

#3 Several newer stars have made a big impact

While he's not a youngster by any stretch, LA Knight's popularity has grown immensely over the last year and a half. Despite not winning a championship, he's challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed title on two occasions. Knight also earned a spot in the men's Elimination Chamber match last month.

Bron Breakker has long been tagged as a future main-eventer and he recently signed with SmackDown. He's been presented as an unstoppable force in both the Rumble and his first few matches on the blue brand.

Tyler Bate has also joined the blue brand while Sheamus has been away. With the change over to Triple H, Sheamus may not be as much of a priority as some of these newer faces.

#2 The Brawling Brutes went their separate ways

Pete Dunne and Ridge Holland took different paths while Sheamus has been out.

While Sheamus has been out with his injury, Butch became Pete Dunne again. It was the name under which he had his most success in WWE. The name change was a Vince McMahon decision when he joined the main roster.

Ridge Holland and Butch comprised the Brawling Brutes on SmackDown, but Holland abandoned Dunne and went to NXT. The group that Sheamus formerly led is now as good as disbanded.

It would have been an easy way to bring him back to try and rebuild the group and side with one of his allies. Since they've gone their separate ways, Sheamus could be wondering where he fits in with the Stamford-based promotion in 2024.

#1 Sheamus expressed frustration with his WWE booking over the last year

Sheamus battled Austin Theory for the US Championship last summer.

One of Sheamus' last big angles was his pursuit of the Intercontinental Championship. It was one of the few titles he hasn't won in his career and he wanted to remedy that omission from his resume.

He had his chance against Gunther at Clash at the Castle but fell to The Ring General. Drew McIntyre then joined Sheamus against Gunther at WrestleMania 39, but Gunther kept his title.

Sheamus reportedly felt that he had no direction after the failed pursuits and that he had lost all momentum. Creative frustration can cause some wrestlers to storm through the angles or express their feelings. Those feelings could have boiled over while he's been out with an injury, causing a rift between him and WWE.

Would you want to see Sheamus back wrestling in the WWE or is his time up? Discuss below!