5 challengers for WWE's Unified Champion following WrestleMania 38

WWE will crown a Unified Champion in the main event of WrestleMania 38. The company has put all its force behind pushing the meeting between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar as the biggest match.

While others could've vied for the WWE title, the promotion opted to make the showdown belt vs. belt. While there are no plans to unify other championships, like the tag team titles, the Unified Champion will most likely defend against all comers.

WrestleMania 38 will reset the deck for the rest of 2022. Both Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair could lose their titles. SmackDown needs some refreshing after many releases and departures.

There aren't many stars that'd be worthy of challenging the Unified Champion after The Show of Shows. Many performers have been booked well below Reigns and Lesnar. Either man could walk out with the title.

Here are five potential challengers for WWE's Unified Champion following WrestleMania.

#5. AJ Styles should return to the main event after WrestleMania.

Styles hasn't been in a lengthy title program for a few years. After splitting with Omos, he's a face again. The Phenomenal One will tangle with a newly turned heel Edge at The Show of Shows. While either man could win, Styles is visibly a good guy.

If Reigns wins, Styles will present a perfect challenge. The two feuded before, but the dynamics have shifted. Styles is also one of the most popular stars in WWE.

He's also a believable challenger to the throne. Should he win, it'd give fans a face champion, which is something the Universal title hasn't had in two years.

#4. Edge could state his case if he beats Styles at WrestleMania.

WWE @WWE #WWERaw @EdgeRatedR explains his realization that he is above everybody else and that he doesn’t care what anybody thinks en route to the dream match against @AJStylesOrg at #WrestleMania .@EdgeRatedR explains his realization that he is above everybody else and that he doesn’t care what anybody thinks en route to the dream match against @AJStylesOrg at #WrestleMania. #WWERaw https://t.co/JTUVwrSV5r

The Rated R Superstar is undergoing another heel turn during the final days leading up to WrestleMania. He did so after winning the Royal Rumble last year as Daniel Bryan got factored into major title plans.

If Lesnar wins, Edge could provide a heel challenge. It'd be a fresh feud, and something fans haven't seen in a while. However, both men are part-timers, so it could be a one-and-done feud. Edge is a main-eventer whether he's challenging for a title or not.

#3. Lashley will miss WrestleMania due to injury.

Lashley will be looking to get his title back after losing it at Elimination Chamber.

Technically, Bobby Lashley was never pinned for his WWE title. He was taken out of the Elimination Chamber Match to mask a lingering injury. Because of that, The Allmighty has a legitimate claim after WrestleMania.

Since Lashley will likely miss WrestleMania, a post-event feud would best use his star power. He and Reigns never faced off while both were champions. Reigns defeated both Big E and Drew McIntyre at Survivor Series in between Lashley's reigns.

#2. Seth Rollins never got a fair rematch before WrestleMania.

Seth Rollins has been doing some good work with his new outlandish persona.

Rollins faced Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble. It was one of the first times fans saw Reigns visibly shaken. The Tribal Chief walked away with the belt after losing via DQ.

While Rollins did face Reigns at the Madison Square Garden show, the bout wasn't on TV. For that reason, Rollins should get a rematch. He's also one of the top stars in WWE and has a history with both men.

#1. Drew McIntyre seems like the best challenger following WrestleMania.

What's next for McIntyre after a match with Happy Corbin?

The Scottish Warrior has been toiling away in a feud with Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss. While the angle has elevated Moss, it seems below the former WWE Champion.

McIntyre is a main-event star, but like everyone else, he has been a victim of Reigns' multi-year run as Universal Champ. McIntyre should be one of the top challengers for the Unified Champion.

While some stars are always in title scenes, performers like Styles and McIntyre do a good job away from the main event. It's time for him to get another shot atop WWE.

